Inter-school quiz competition held in Madurai to mark Children’s Day

Around 25 schools participated in Quiz Kidz, an inter-school quiz competition organised by Top Kids, a non-governmental organisation, as part of Children’s Day celebrations here on Wednesday.

Over 150 school students took part in the competition, where questions were based on the heritage and culture of Tamil Nadu. The first prize was bagged by Mahatma School, K.K. Nagar, and the second spot was secured by Mahatma School (Baba Building). Students from TVS Matriculation School secured the third spot.

Dheep, child psychiatrist and Chairman of Topkids, said the quiz competitions would help in creating interest among students to read about various topics.

While addressing the students, Commissioner of Police S. Davidson Devasirvatham, said the prevalence of drug addiction among students was a major point of concern.

He urged the students to be cautious of distractions surrounding them and said they should completely avoid consumption of any tobacco-related products.

The students took a pledge against smoking and on conservation of water using a slogan ‘left hand on the tap’.

Mr. Dheep said that by following the simple practice of closing the water tap while brushing and washing face, around 20,000 litres of water could be saved each year.