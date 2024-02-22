Inter-school painting competition today

February 22, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Dindigul Corporation and The Hindu are jointly organising an inter-school painting competition for school children in and around Dindigul on Friday.

With the theme - protecting the environment, “Clean and Green Dindigul,” the preliminary round was held at school levels. The panel of judges had short listed 10 students in each category viz., juniors (Classes VI to VIII), seniors (Classes IX and X) and super seniors (Classes XI and XII).

For the final round, close to 850 students from more than 50 schools would be exhibiting their talents at SSM Institute of Engineering and Technology, Dindigul, the venue sponsors, from 10 a.m. to 12.15 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

The panel of judges would select the first, second and third prize winners from each of the three categories and also choose another seven paintings for consolation prizes. Cash awards and merit certificates would be presented to the winners.

All the participating students will be given a participation certificate. The valedictory and the prize distribution ceremony will be conducted between 1 p.m. and 2.30 p.m. in which Mayor J Illamathi, Deputy Mayor S Rajappa, Corporation Commissioner N. Ravichandran and Principal D. Senthil Kumaran would participate.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.