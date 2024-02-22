GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Inter-school painting competition today

February 22, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Dindigul Corporation and The Hindu are jointly organising an inter-school painting competition for school children in and around Dindigul on Friday.

With the theme - protecting the environment, “Clean and Green Dindigul,” the preliminary round was held at school levels. The panel of judges had short listed 10 students in each category viz., juniors (Classes VI to VIII), seniors (Classes IX and X) and super seniors (Classes XI and XII).

For the final round, close to 850 students from more than 50 schools would be exhibiting their talents at SSM Institute of Engineering and Technology, Dindigul, the venue sponsors, from 10 a.m. to 12.15 p.m.

The panel of judges would select the first, second and third prize winners from each of the three categories and also choose another seven paintings for consolation prizes. Cash awards and merit certificates would be presented to the winners.

All the participating students will be given a participation certificate. The valedictory and the prize distribution ceremony will be conducted between 1 p.m. and 2.30 p.m. in which Mayor J Illamathi, Deputy Mayor S Rajappa, Corporation Commissioner N. Ravichandran and Principal D. Senthil Kumaran would participate.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.