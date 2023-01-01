HamberMenu
Inter-Circle hockey tournament begins in Madurai

January 01, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Inter-Circle Hockey Tournament 2022 conducted by State Bank of India gets under way at MGR Stadium in Madurai on Sunday.

Inter-Circle Hockey Tournament 2022 conducted by State Bank of India gets under way at MGR Stadium in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

The five-day Inter-Circle hockey tournament organised by the State Bank of India, Chennai Circle commenced at MGR Stadium here on Sunday.

The tournament, held for the first time in Madurai and in Tamil Nadu, was inaugurated by the chief general manager of Chennai Circle R. Radhakrishna.

Niraj Kumar Panda, general manager, Network III, and Alok Kumar Chaturvedi, deputy general manager, and H. Anand, deputy general manager, Madurai Module, were present.

As many as 12 teams from Punjab, West Bengal, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana among others would compete in the tournament. Semi finals would be conducted on January 4 and the finals are slated for January 5. The officials said that the participating teams would be divided in four pools and would play the league in the Round Robin format.

G. Kripakaraan, general secretary, State Bank Staff Union and others were present.

