Intensify fever camps, says Monitoring Officer

Appreciating the field staff and the officials from multi-departments for their commendable work done during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Monitoring Officer for Ramanathapuram district Dharmendra Pratap Yadav appealed to the officials to focus on Rameswaram, as the pilgrim location attracted floating population.

Speaking at a review meeting held here at the Collectorate in the presence of District Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver, Superintendent of Police E. Karthik and other officials from the Health department, he said that the pandemic posed a big challenge to the community.

Only with the support and cooperation from the public, the task can be accomplished. The focus in the district should be on Rameswaram. In other towns, he observed that the situation was under control, but called the ground staff to be more vigilant.

The government has provided vaccine dose for all those above 45 years. Hence, he urged the field staff to check door-to-door and find out the status. In case anyone has not taken the vaccine shot, the officials have to sensitise them.

On the other hand, he suggested intensifying fever camps. Testing, tracking and treating should be the sequence, he added.

While appreciating the district health officials and other stakeholders for their commendable work in keeping the number of COVID-19 cases at a low level, he stressed to maintain the tempo and ensure that the virus was kept at a distance.