Intensified vehicle checks on Sunday

Madurai

The police have chalked out an elaborate plan to implement total lockdown on Sunday with picketing for vehicle check to prevent unnecessary movement of people.

“We have planned police picketing in almost all important junctions. A team of police personnel led by Sub-Inspectors would be posted to check the vehicles,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, R. Shivaprasad, said.

While there was no restriction on movement of vehicles carrying essential commodities, passenger vehicles like taxis and autorickshaws will be checked.

“If there was any genuine reason like going for hospital, they would be allowed or asked to return home,” he added. Taxis and autorickshaws will be allowed to pick up and drop train passengers to and from railway stations.

Stating that all police personnel from law and order and traffic and officials would be on duty from the early hours of Sunday, he said that special focus would be on fish and meat markets.

Already, the markets have been asked to close down. However, police personnel will be deployed to see to it that no gathering is allowed in the markets.

Closure of all shops and commercial establishments will be ensured. Hotels should be open at the permitted time and only takeaways are allowed. Workers of industrial units will be allowed.

Patrolling vehicles will be going around to ensure lockdown conditions.