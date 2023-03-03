Intensified vehicle check on nights of Fridays, Saturdays as a trial measure

March 03, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - Madurai

Madurai city police have introduced an intensified vehicle check on the nights of Fridays and Saturdays as a trial measure to contain crimes.

After a series of trials and errors, the police have now arrived at 42 stretches of roads for vehicle check at crucial places which cannot be by-passed by road users, said Commissioner of Police K.S. Narenthiran Nayar.

The vehicle checks are conducted by law and order police duly assisted by traffic police.

“The traffic police are blocking roads at 37 places to divert the road traffic through the 42 stretches where the law and order police carry out vehicle checks,” the Commissioner said.

A team of Sub-Inspector of Police with two police personnel conduct the vehicle check between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. All these checks are held under bright lighting and not in dark places. “The police should be visible so that this message goes to all the trouble-mongers,” Mr. Narenthiran said.

The police teams are not under any targets in terms of number of cases to be booked, but only asked to carry out the exercise. “It is more a result-oriented task. They have been asked to check all vehicles wherein a single male rider/driver is passing. We are ensuring that common man, going with family members, and those driving cargo vehicles do not feel harassed,” the Commissioner said.

The trials conducted in the last few days have borne good results. “On one occasion, a crime case offender, who was fleeing from Mattuthavani after lifting a hand bag, was nabbed during vehicle check at Tallakulam,” he added.

The idea is to keep the city safe even at night. “When our men get familiar with this concept of vehicle check, during any emergency situation like an incident of kidnap or robbery, we can mobilise our men at right places and seal the city within a few minutes,” he added.