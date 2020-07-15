Intensified lockdown in Madurai relaxed after three weeks

MADURAI

15 July 2020 15:21 IST

People were seen lining up at shops on Wednesday morning, and several streets were crowded

The intensified lockdown was relaxed after three weeks in Madurai, on Wednesday. There was vehicular traffic on the roads and people could be seen lining up in front of shops in crowded markets including in places like East Masi Street.

A press statement issued by the Collector, said that all the relaxations that were allowed before the intensified lockdown starting June 24 in Madurai Corporation, Paravai town panchayat and rural blocks of Madurai East, Madurai West and Tirupparankundram, would be in force. Relaxations would be permitted in a phased manner. No activity would be allowed inside containment zones, the statement read.

Advertising

Advertising

Small temples outside containment zones with annual incomes below ₹10,000 and other places of worship including small mosques and churches were allowed to function with adequate physical distancing. However, crowds were not be observed at these places.

Industries were allowed to function at 100% strength with all employees, but the information technology sector would have to ensure that 20% of their workforce works from home, the statement read.

President of Kappalur Industrial Estate, P.N. Ragunantha Raja, said that despite allowing 100% functioning, the estate is yet to run in a full-fledged manner as public transportation is yet to be permitted. He added that since the market for most industries is in major cities, sales will not pick up until the lockdown is completely lifted. “Production in full capacity will resume only when demand picks up,” he said.

Restaurants are allowed to have dine-in with 50% seating, the statement said. President of the Tamil Nadu Hotel Owners Association K. L. Kumar however, said that they have advised hotels to provide parcel service and avoid dine-in till July 31 to ensure the safety of their employees and customers. “Some small hotels opened up their spaces but sales are low everywhere. We only see 20% of our margins,” he said.

Grocery stores, vegetable shops and tea shops are allowed to open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hundreds arrived at shops throughout the day to purchase goods. Markets functioned in full swing. Tasmac shops were also allowed to open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Autorickshaws and rental car services with only two or three people were also allowed to ply on the roads.

The statement announced that the Sundays in July will see a complete lockdown. Only the sale of milk, medicines and the functioning of hospitals will be allowed.