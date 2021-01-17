Intense wet spell take a toll on paddy crop in Virudhunagar

MP seeks ₹30,000 compensation per acre

Paddy grown in nearly half the extent of farmland in Virudhunagar district is feared destroyed by the recent incessant rain.

While paddy coverage has been around 19,000 hectares, an official said that around 10,000 ha of the crop, especially in Narikudi, Kariyapatti and Tiruchuli blocks and Rajapalayam and Watrap blocks, could have been damaged badly.

“The sun is out only today [Sunday] and teams comprising officials from the departments of revenue and agriculture have started enumeration,” said Joint Director of Agriculture S. Uthandaraman.

Most of the crop damage is likely to have occured in the eastern parts of the district, as Narikudi, Kariyapatti and Tiruchuli have received incessant and higher amount of precipitation.

Farmers who sowed earlier are the worst sufferers. “The crops were to be harvested in 10 to 15 days. But, with the continuous rain, the standing crop has collapsed and, in some areas, the earheads have germinated,” the Joint Director said.

In areas such as Rajapalayam and Watrap, overflowing dams have caused damage. Besides paddy, millets and pulses have also borne the brunt of inundation.

However, he says, almost 95% of the farmers in eastern areas of the district have insured their crop. “They have realised the benefit of crop insurance after facing damages in the recent past.”

However, with less rain in Sivakasi and Virudhunagar blocks, the damage is expected to be less.

Meanwhile, Virudhunagar MP B. Manickam Tagore has demanded that ₹30,000 compensation per acre be given to all damaged crops.

“The farmers’ investment and hard work have gone down the drain at the advanced stage. Hence, they should be adequately compensated,” he said.