Intense political battle overshadows civic issues in Sattur

24 March 2021 18:09 IST

Sattur

One of the biggest Assembly constituencies in Virudhunagar district, Sattur is an elongated segment from Sattur Town that goes close to the far off Rajapalayam town. It comprises Sattur Town and panchayat unions of Sattur, Vembakottai and parts of Srivilliputtur and Rajapalayam.

One of the oldest municipalities to get underground drainage, Sattur town craves for better roads and a good bus stand.

Both Irukkangudi and Tamirabarani drinking water schemes have been inadequate in quenching the thirst of the town. The second combined drinking water scheme with source from Tamirabarani has been approved for the town.

With increased commercialization in the town, traffic congestion is a regular feature in the bazaar area.

The oldest bus stand is bereft of adequate space and facilities, so much so that long distance buses no more enter the town. Attempts to shift the bus stand made 10 years back has not worked till date.

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam staged a massive protest as an opposition party seeking a flyover on Madurai-Tirunelveli highway where it meets Thayilpatti Road. However, 10 years after being in power with MLAs (including a Minister) for two terms and an MP for five years, the ruling party has kept Padanthal junction remains a dangerous zone.

However, the ruling party helped in decongestion of the Government hospital here by constructing an additional hospital building on its outskirts.

An industrial park proposed by the previous DMK Government to provide employment has not come up in the last decade.

Fireworks and matches in the rural areas of the constituency gives major employment to the people.

However, the major fire accident at Sree Mariyammal Fireworks unit in February shook the nation with 23 deaths.

Though plagued with an array of issues of public interest, the focus of this election has been taken away by the internal politics in the ruling AIADMK.

Sitting MLA of the AIADMK, M.S.R. Rajavarman (who won in a by-election in 2019 after disqualification of the party MLA, S.G. Subramanian for switching loyalty to V.K. Sasikala) after being denied ticket by the party joined Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam and is bent upon to defeat the AIADMK.

The constituency is facing a virtual triangle contest with AIADMK candidate, R.K. Ravichandran (younger brother of former Assembly Speaker, K. Kalimuthu), and Dr. A.R.R. Raghuraman (of MDMK) who is contesting on DMK’s Rising Sun.

If battle intensifies between both AMMK and AIADMK candidates, belonging to dominant Mukkulathor community, it will give an edge to Dr. Raghuraman, who had garnered over 26,500 votes in the previous triangle contest as not so popular Makkal Nala Kootani in 2016.

Mr. Rajavarman is confident that his work in the constituency during the COVID-19 pandemic will help him to sail through. He was the first candidate to hit the streets to meet voters in a whirlwind campaigning in the constituency.

Mr. Ravichandran relies on his party vote base along with his familiarity in the constituency as the previous Chairman of Vembakottai panchayat union.

Dr. Raghuraman says he has been with the local people even as a Government medical officer in various primary health centres in the constituency.

A total of 27 candidates are in the fray including K. Pandi (Naam Tamilar Katchi), G. Marikannan (Puthiya Tamilagam) and M. Bharathi (Indiya Jananayaka Katchi).