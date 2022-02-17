Intense electioneering ends

Additional security arrangements in sensitive booths

TIRUNELVELI

The high-octane electioneering for the urban local bodies, which was studded with novel campaigning by the candidates, caste and religion-based canvassing of votes and charges of bribing of voters, came to an end at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

As the polling to elect the councilors of the wards of Tirunelveli Corporation, Vickramasingapuram, Ambasamudram and Kalakkad municipalities and 17 town panchayats has been scheduled for Saturday (February 19), the electioneering ended on Thursday evening after supporters of the candidates in the battle of ballots took out bike rallies in various parts of the district in a bid to show their might to their rivals.

For the 397 wards in the urban local bodies, 933 polling booths have been created.

Of the 933 polling booths in the district, 327 booths – 198 in Tirunelveli Corporation, 37 in 3 municipalities and 94 in the town panchayats - have been categorised as ‘sensitive’ and CCTV cameras have been fitted in 100 sensitive booths while arrangements have been made for webcasting in remaining 227 polling booths.

The district administration, besides stationing more number of armed police personnel in the ‘sensitive booths’, has deployed 100 employees of nationalised banks and Life Insurance Corporation of India as micro observers in these problematic booths.

The police, in a bid to infuse confidence in the minds of the voters even though the electioneering gave tense moments to them, organised ‘route marches’ at various parts of Tirunelveli district with Superintendent of Police P. Saravanan leading the marches. The police detained a good number of history-sheeters under the Goondas Act before and during the electioneering as these thugs would usually play major role in influencing the voters during local body elections.

While the top leaders of AIADMK including former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and former Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam visited the southern districts for electioneering, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin addressed the voters remotely from Chennai. However, his son and DMK’s youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin, party MP Kanimozhi, Transport Minister Rajakannappan, who is in-charge of party affairs in Tirunelveli district, Naam Thamizhar Katchi’s coordinator Seeman and BJP state president K. Annamalai campaigned in the southern districts.

Though the DMK and the AIADMK initially faced unrest within the party over selection of candidates, the opposition waned shortly after a few were suspended from the party while others were forced to withdraw their nominations.

In Thoothukudi district, 169 of the 750 polling booths have been identified as ‘sensitive’ where micro observers and additional police personnel will be deployed besides installation of CCTV cameras there.

While the ruling DMK is hopeful of sweeping the local body elections in the southern districts, the BJP that won the Nagercoil Assembly constituency in last May, is confident of repeating its thumping victory in the Nagercoil Corporation, which will get is first mayor soon.