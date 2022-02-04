Intense battle on the cards

TIRUNELVELI

04 February 2022 21:36 IST

Large number of candidates file their nominations

Electioneering for the upcoming urban civic polls to be held on February 19 is going to be fervent affair it seems, as good number of candidates has filed their nominations for the wards of the local bodies.

For the 55 wards of Tirunelveli Corporation, 325 nominations were filed on Friday alone to take the total number of nominations to 540. For the 273 wards of 17 town panchayats in the district, 1,357 nominations have been filed including the 531 nominations filed on Friday.

The 69 wards of 3 municipalities – Vickramasingapuram, Ambasamudram and Kalakkad - have attracted 329 nominations.

In Tenkasi district, the 180 wards of six municipalities have attracted 1,057 nominations while the 1,181 nominations have been submitted for the 260 wards in 17 town panchayats.

For the 828 wards in 55 town panchayats in Kanniyakumari district, 3,737 nominations have been received including the 1,082 nominations submitted on Friday. The 52 wards of Nagercoil Corporation have received 384 nominations including the 192 nominations submitted on Friday. A total of 460 nominations have been submitted for the wards in 4 municipalities – Colachel, Kuzhithurai, Padmanabhapuram and Kollencode.

In Thoothukudi district, 480 candidates have filed their nominations for the 60 wards in Thoothukudi Corporation while 542 nominations have been received for 81 wards of 3 municipalities. For 273 town panchayat wards, 1,254 nominations have been received.