Integrated study needed to link ancient India’s scientific knowledge and modern technology: Governor

TIRUNELVELI

15 December 2021 20:25 IST

Researchers should link ancient India’s knowledge in science, especially in the field of medicine, and with the modern technology available now for creating credible solutions to health and other scientific issues, Governor R.N. Ravi has said.

Speaking at the 28th convocation of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University here on Wednesday, Mr. Ravi said ancient Indians, through their experience, could grasp scientific ideas, especially in medicine, to find remedies. With the treatments and medicines available 3,000 years ago the people’s lifespan crossed 100 years. However, the advent of modern science diverted the attention towards a different direction, leaving behind ancient India’s knowledge untapped.

Advertising

Advertising

Hence, an integrated approach was the need of the hour to link ancient India’s knowledge in science with the modern technology to revolutionise scientific inventions, Mr. Ravi noted.

He urged teachers to equip students with employable skills required by industry.

The Governor, who visited the MSU’s solar power plant on Tuesday, lauded the university administration for generating green power. “It is so great to know that the plant generates more power than the MSU’s actual requirement,” he said.

Vice-Chancellor K. Pitchumani, who highlighted the new facilities added to the laboratories and the new buildings, said MSU had procured Single Crystal X-ray Diffractometer System with the accessories and BET analyser with accessories with the grant of ₹20 crore sanctioned by the State government for the benefit of students of university departments and affiliated colleges.

“Moreover, we have placed orders for procuring Electrochemical Scanning Probe Microscopy, FT–IR Raman-coupled Confocal Microscopy and Spectroscopy, Multichannel Photo/ Electrochemical workstation, Microbial Identification System and Ultra Centrifuge with all accessories and UV-VIS-NIR Spectrometer,” Dr. Pitchumani said.

A total of 1,243 candidates received their degrees in person and 1,08,284 candidates in absentia. As many as 204 toppers received their medals from the Governor. Of the 1,039 Ph.D. scholars who received their degrees, 675 candidates were women.

Thangappan, 73, a retired postgraduate schoolteacher from Pudur near Eethamozhi in Kanniyakumari district, who had done his Ph.D. on ‘Gandhian philosophy and its importance in today’s world’, also received his degree from the Governor.

Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Karthikeyan, MSU Registrar (in-charge) R. Maruthakutti and Controller of Examinations Suruliyandi were present.