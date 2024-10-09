GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Integrated School Education Project workers stage protest

Published - October 09, 2024 08:46 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Integrated School Education Project workers staging a protest in Thoothukudi on Wednesday.

Integrated School Education Project workers staging a protest in Thoothukudi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Protesting delay in disbursal of salary for September, Integrated School Education Project workers staged a demonstration in front of the Office of Chief Educational Officer here on Wednesday.

The 295 workers of Integrated School Education Project are being involved in various activities as teacher educators, special teachers, physiotherapists, district, block and village-level education committee accountants, assistant project officers, statistics officers, etc. They also organise the cultural competitions for students, monitor the infrastructure facilities of schools and take care of counselling of students.

The protestors, led by their coordinators Koodalingam and Sudalai, submitted petition at the offices of the CEO and Collector.

