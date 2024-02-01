Integrated premises for District Employment Office, Adi Dravida and Tribal Welfare Training Centre

February 01, 2024 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The District Employment Office and Entrepreneurship Guidance Cell and the Adi Dravida and Tribal Welfare Training Centre will have its new integrated office near the Vaeinthaankulam new bus-stand.

In a simple function held in Palayamkottai on Thursday, Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu laid the foundation for the integrated office.

Since the District Employment Office and Entrepreneurship Guidance Cell and the Adi Dravida and Tribal Welfare Training Centre do not have separate buildings, these offices were functioning from an old building on the District Collectorate premises at Kokkirakulam till 2022. After the stability tests were conducted on this British era building, experts suggested the shifting of the offices and, hence, these offices were moved to a rented building in Perumalpuram.

During the debate on the demand for grant in the Assembly in 2021, the government announced that an integrated building for the District Employment Office and Entrepreneurship Guidance Cell and the Adi Dravida and Tribal Welfare Training Centre would be built in Tirunelveli on an outlay of ₹3.05 crore. Subsequently, the four-storey building with 784 square metre area is coming-up in Kulavanigarpuram.

“This facility will have sufficient space for students preparing for competitive examinations, a conference hall with smart board, library, study materials for competitive examinations, hall for conducting job fairs on a small scale etc. Since the facility is near the new bus-stand, the aspirants can easily reach the offices,” said Mr. Appavu.

Assistant Director of Employment M. Maria Sahaya Antony was present.

