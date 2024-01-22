Integrated final electoral roll released in four southern districts

January 22, 2024 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Tirunelveli district has got 13.82 lakh voters as per the integrated final electoral roll released by District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan on Monday.

As the Collector released the voters’ list to be used in the upcoming Parliamentary elections, Tirunelveli Corporation Commissioner Thakare Shubham Dnyandeorao received the first copy of it.

Of the 13,82,818 voters in the district, 6,75,811 are men, 7,06,878 are women and 129 are others, who will exercise their franchise in the ensuing Parliamentary elections to be held for Tirunelveli Parliament segment comprising Tirunelveli, Ambasamudram, Palayamkottai, Nanguneri and Radhapuram Assembly constituencies.

Of this, Tirunelveli Assembly segment has more number of voters with 3,00,885 electorate and women electorate outnumber the men voters in all the five Assembly constituencies.

When the summary revision of electoral roll for addition, deletion and correction of voters’ list was taken up between October 27 to December 9 last with January 1, 2024 as the qualifying date, 3,686 voters’ names were deleted following their demise. With the submission of death certificates, their names were deleted. Another 6,231 persons were deleted from the electoral roll as their names and other information were found in more than one place.

District Revenue Officer M. Suganya was present.

The neighbouring Thoothukudi district with Vilaathikulam, Ottapidaaram (Reserved), Kovilpatti, Thoothukudi, Srivaikundam and Tiruchendur Assembly constituencies has 14,48,179 voters including 7,08,244 men, 7,39,720 women and 215 other voters who will cast their votes in 1,622 polling booths across the district.

Around 72% of the voters in the district have linked their Aadhaar number with the electoral roll and hence the remaining voters should complete this formality at the earliest, said District Collector G. Lakshmipathi, who released the electoral roll.

“If the voters have any grievance, they can approach the Offices of Revenue Divisional Officer or tahsildar concerned,” the Collector said.

Corporation Commissioner C. Dinesh Kumar, District Revenue Officer S. Ajay Srinivasan and other officials were present.

In Kanniyakumari district, Collector P.N. Sridhar released the voters’ list on Monday. After the addition of 33,007 voters and deletion of 7,665 electorate during the summary revision, the district with Kanniyakumari, Nagercoil, Colachel, Padmanabhapuram, Vilavancode and Killiyoor Assembly constituencies has 15,47,378 voters including 7,72,623 men, 7,74,619 women and 136 other voters.

Tenkasi District Collector Durai. Ravichandran released the final electoral roll, which has 13,21,679 voters including 6,46,907 men, 6,74,616 women and 156 other voters.

The new voters will start receiving their electors’ photo identity card from January 25, the National Voters’ Day. Those who failed to add, delete, correct their names or change their address in the voters’ list can do so by submitting relevant applications till one week before the filing of nominations through www.voters.eci.gov.in, voters’ helpline mobile app. Moreover, the doubts relating to electoral roll can be clarified through toll-free 1950.

