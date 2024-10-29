GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Integrated draft electoral rolls for Virudhunagar district released

Published - October 29, 2024 05:18 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau
Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan releases the draft electoral rolls in the presence of representatives of recognised political parties in Virudhunagar on Tuesday.

The integrated draft electoral rolls for Virudhunagar district, which was released here on Tuesday, has 15,77,364 voters comprising 7,70,642 men and 8,06,477 women and 245 others.

Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan released the draft electoral rolls in the presence of representatives of recognised political parties.

A total of 11,579 new voters have been included in the voter list for the seven Assembly constituencies in the district during the continuous updation of electoral rolls taken up between January 5, 2024 and October 29, 2024.

A statement said the special summary revision of the electoral rolls with January 1, 2025, April 1, 2025, July 1, 2025 and October 1, 2025 as the qualifying date would be taken up between October 29 and November 28 during which applications for inclusion and deletion of names from electoral rolls would be done.

Similarly, applications seeking corrections and change of address can be done. The applications would be received at the polling booths, taluk offices, revenue divisional offices, municipal and corporation offices and at the Collectorate.

Special camps for inclusion and deletion of names would be taken up on November 16, November 17, 23 and 24. All those who would attain the age of 18 years as on the qualifying dates can apply for inclusion of their names in the voters list. The scrutiny of the applications received would be done and the final voter list would be released on January 1, 2025.

The names of those who attain the age of 18 years in April, July and October would be included in the voter list in the respective quarterly and a supplementary list would be released during the beginning of every quarter.

The number of voters, men, women, others and total in each assembly constituency is:

Rajapalayam - 1,09,751 (Men), 1,14,414 (Women), 36 (Others) and 2,24,201 (Total);

Srivilliputtur- 1,14,856 (Men), 1,20,871 (Women), 40 (Others), 2,35,767 (Total).;

Sattur 1,13,621 (Men), 1,19,634 (Women), 61 (Others), 2,33,316 (Total);

Sivakasai 1,15,041 (Men), 1,20,131 (Women), 28 (Others), 2,35,200 (Total) ;

Virudhunagar 1,06,875 (Men) 1,11,974 (Women) 46 (Others) 2,18,895 (Total)

Aruppukottai 1,05,521 (Men), 1,11,600 (Women), 22(Others), 2,17,143(Total);

Tiruchuli 1,04,977 (Men), 1,07,853 (Women), 12 (Others), 2,12,842 (Total)

District 7,70,642 (Men), 8,06,477 (Women), 245 (Others), 15,77,364 (Grand Total)

