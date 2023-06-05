Integrated complaints cell launched in Dindigul for issues on drinking water, non functioning of street lights in Corporation, Municipality and Town Panchayats

June 05, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - DINDIGUL

In an effort to use technology for better delivery of basic amenities, the Dindigul administration has launched a state-of-the-art integrated complaints cell here on Monday.

Speaking after launching the facility, Rural Development Minister I. Periyasamy said the public can call 842 842 0666, which would function round-the-clock. The call centre would have 12 personnel working in three shifts. The Corporation Commissioner shall be the monitoring officer for the call centre.

Explaining the features, the officials said that public residing within the Dindigul Corporation limits, Dindigul Municipality and in the Town Panchayats can call the mobile number and register their complaints. The caller should mention the ward name, street name and the issue which would be automatically recorded.

ADVERTISEMENT

The public can speak about the deficiencies such as non-availability of drinking water, non-functioning of street lights, gutter flowing on the streets, non-operational under ground drainage system etc. with the call centre.

The complaint would be recorded and simultaneously shared with both the officer concerned and the complainant. This would instantly enable the officer to know the problem and tend to the issue. The complainant would also be aware of the progress by the officer/department concerned.

As a follow-up, the modernised complaint cell would call the complainant after a reasonable time frame to check on the status. Until the case is resolved, the complainant would get an update periodically via SMS. When the complainant gets a voice call from the cell, he/she can press 1 on their hand phone, which denotes the issue has not yet been resolved and elevated to the next level for introspection and permanent redressal, the officials added.

The senior officials would also review the complaints received, redressed and pending at periodic intervals and intervene if required, the officials said.

Dindigul Collector M.N. Poongodi, Mayor J. Illamathi, District Revenue Officer S. H. Shaik Mohideen, Project Director (District Rural Development Agency) P. Thilagavathi, Corporation Commissioner R. Maheswari, Mayor J. Illamathi, Deputy Mayor Rajappa, Assistant Director (Panchayat) Manoranjitham and others participated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.