Integrated Appalam Cluster formed in Madurai

Madurai

27 January 2022 21:37 IST

An Integrated Appalam Cluster (IAC) was formed by Agrofood Chamber of Commerce and Industry president S. Rethinavelu here on Thursday.

The trade body organised a cluster development programme in association with Appalam, Vadagam, Morvathal Manufacturers and Sellers Association on Tamilnadu Foodgrains Marketing Yard Campus. S. Rethinavelu said there was a huge demand for Madurai appalam throughout the world. Export to the volume of ₹450 crore was being made by appalam manufacturers in the State. About 20 countries were importing appalam from Tamil Nadu. The manufacturers should go for value addition, and it should be made for consumption as snacks, like crispy fried chips (wafers) in the West.

The State president of Tamil Nadu Appalam, Vadagam, Morvathal Manufacturers Association G. Thirumurugan welcomed the gathering.

The Marketing Yard with the state-of-the-art NABL-accredited laboratory with technical support of the National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management, Thanjavur, would do research to increase the shelf life of appalam. The Agrofood Chamber of Commerce and Industry would offer support in the establishment of the cluster, planned on a 10-acre site in a Madurai suburb, said a press statement issued by the Agrofood Chamber.