Insurance for livestock in Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar district administration has invited farmers to get life insurance for their livestock with subsidy under the National Livestock Mission 2019-20.

In a statement, Collector R. Kannan said a target of 2,500 livestock had been fixed for the insurance scheme. While farmers below poverty line would get 70% subsidy, those above BPL would get 50% subsidy on premiums.

Milch cows and buffaloes between 30 months ad 8 years; goats and sheep aged between 1 year and 3 years and pigs aged beteen one year and five years can be insured.

Subsidy would be provided for a maximum insured amount ₹35,000 for each animal. The additional premium for livestock worth more than ₹35,000 should be borne by the farmer. A maximum of five livestock could be insured under the scheme for each family.

Interested farmersshould approach the nearest animal husbandry dispensary.