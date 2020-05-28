Madurai

Insurance for livestock in Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar district administration has invited farmers to get life insurance for their livestock with subsidy under the National Livestock Mission 2019-20.

In a statement, Collector R. Kannan said a target of 2,500 livestock had been fixed for the insurance scheme. While farmers below poverty line would get 70% subsidy, those above BPL would get 50% subsidy on premiums.

Milch cows and buffaloes between 30 months ad 8 years; goats and sheep aged between 1 year and 3 years and pigs aged beteen one year and five years can be insured.

Subsidy would be provided for a maximum insured amount ₹35,000 for each animal. The additional premium for livestock worth more than ₹35,000 should be borne by the farmer. A maximum of five livestock could be insured under the scheme for each family.

Interested farmersshould approach the nearest animal husbandry dispensary.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 28, 2020 10:16:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/insurance-for-livestock-in-virudhunagar/article31697850.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY