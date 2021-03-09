Madurai

Insurance employees to strike work

Opposing the Union government’s move to bring certain changes in the insurance sector, the All India Insurance Employees Association, Madurai, decided to go on a nationwide strike on March 18. The members called the move by the Centre unwarranted, in a press meet held here on Tuesday.

The members of the association opposed the decision to increase Foreign Direct Investment in the insurance sector from 49 % to 74 %. The Centre’s decision on the privatisation of a general insurance company and public sector banks and the LIC IPO was also opposed by the members.

The move by the Centre would defeat the very purpose of LIC, a profitable institution, which has contributed immensely towards various government projects, said N.P. Ramesh Kannan, General Secretary of the All India Insurance Employees Association.

