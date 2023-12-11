HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Insurance company to pay compensation to customer whose bike caught fire

December 11, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Virudhunagar District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum has directed the manager of The New India Assurance Company to pay ₹40,000 towards compensation for a two-wheeler that was destroyed in fire and ₹10,000 fine for causing mental agony to the customer by delaying the payment of compensation.

In an order dated December 7, forum president S.J. Chakkravarthi and member M. Muthulakshmi also directed the insurance company to pay ₹10,000 towards the litigation expenses. The petitioner, R. Kannan of Pallapatti, said his two-wheeler went up in flames when he was riding it in May 2022. Along with the vehicle, its original certificates were also destroyed.

After the fire, he alerted Sivakasi East police and Sivakasi fire station. When he submitted the claim form seeking compensation of ₹39.200, the insurance company delayed the payment of insured declared value of ₹40,000 as the petitioner did not submit the fire report issued by the fire station and certificate of cancellation of registration of the destroyed vehicle.

Later, the insurance company got these certificates, but did not make the payment of compensation for one year.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.