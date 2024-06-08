ADVERTISEMENT

Insurance company hands over ₹1.25 crore cheque to victim during Lok Adalat in Madurai

Updated - June 08, 2024 08:33 pm IST

Published - June 08, 2024 08:30 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

A cheque being handed over to a family at the National Lok Adalat held at Madurai District Court on Saturday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

A total of 27 cases were settled out of the 416 listed cases at the National Lok Adalat held at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Saturday. The total settled amount was ₹2.34 crore. 

At the National Lok Adalat held in Madurai district in 23 benches like Madurai, Usilampatti, Melur, Tirumangalam, Vadipatti, among others, 4,567 cases were settled out of the 4,674 listed cases. The total settled amount was ₹19.8 crore.  

In a specific case, a cheque for ₹1.25 crore was settled to the family of an accident victim by the New India Insurance company at the Lok Adalat in Madurai District Court. 

In Dindigul, in the 12 benches, about 9,693 pending and pre-litigation cases were resolved and a total of ₹10.77 crore was resolved during the event.  

Similarly, in Sivaganga district, 1,908 cases were resolved and ₹4.69 crore was settled.  

In Ramanathapuram district, 1,048 cases out of 3,468 cases were resolved and a total of ₹7.10 crore was settled during the event.  

Principal District Judge A. Muthu Saradha addressing the National Lok Adalat held at the District Court in Dindigul on Saturday. | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G

