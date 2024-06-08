GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Insurance company hands over ₹1.25 crore cheque to victim during Lok Adalat in Madurai

Updated - June 08, 2024 08:33 pm IST

Published - June 08, 2024 08:30 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau
A cheque being handed over to a family at the National Lok Adalat held at Madurai District Court on Saturday.

A cheque being handed over to a family at the National Lok Adalat held at Madurai District Court on Saturday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

A total of 27 cases were settled out of the 416 listed cases at the National Lok Adalat held at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Saturday. The total settled amount was ₹2.34 crore. 

At the National Lok Adalat held in Madurai district in 23 benches like Madurai, Usilampatti, Melur, Tirumangalam, Vadipatti, among others, 4,567 cases were settled out of the 4,674 listed cases. The total settled amount was ₹19.8 crore.  

In a specific case, a cheque for ₹1.25 crore was settled to the family of an accident victim by the New India Insurance company at the Lok Adalat in Madurai District Court. 

In Dindigul, in the 12 benches, about 9,693 pending and pre-litigation cases were resolved and a total of ₹10.77 crore was resolved during the event.  

Similarly, in Sivaganga district, 1,908 cases were resolved and ₹4.69 crore was settled.  

In Ramanathapuram district, 1,048 cases out of 3,468 cases were resolved and a total of ₹7.10 crore was settled during the event.  

Principal District Judge A. Muthu Saradha addressing the National Lok Adalat held at the District Court in Dindigul on Saturday.

Principal District Judge A. Muthu Saradha addressing the National Lok Adalat held at the District Court in Dindigul on Saturday. | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.