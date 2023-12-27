Insurance companies assure policy holders of swift approvals for vehicle damage, house repair claims in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts

December 27, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

At an insurance compensation camp organised in Tirunelveli, MV Chandrasekar, Deputy General Manager of New India Assurance, affirms that claims for vehicular and property damage in flood-inundated districts will be provided to all their policy holders as per the guidelines.

New India Assurance in a joint effort with United India Insurance Company organised special camps dedicated to compensating for the insurance claims of properties and vehicles damaged in the floods in the southern districts. Senior Divisional Manager JJP Pal Singh, along with Mr. Chandrasekar, gave an assurance of reimbursement to their policy availers without delay.

A report from the companies state that a maximum of ₹ 3,000 can be claimed for the damages incurred by two-wheelers. Up to ₹ 15,000 can be claimed for private cars and taxis. A maximum of ₹ 25,000 can be claimed for the damage of commercial vehicles. Compensation for vehicle repairs, battery changes, oils and spark plug changes, cleaning breaks would be cleared immediately upon request. In case of house property damage, insurance claims up to ₹ 1 lakh can be approved without producing a bill.

In the flood-affected districts of Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, and Kanniyakumari, three more officers, including a surveyor to assess the damage incurred in the region and a nodal officer to fulfill the demands of their policy availers, have been appointed. All the offices from these districts will function throughout the week, including weekends.

In a way of informing the customers about all the facilities offered to them, SMS has been sent to their mobile phones from the companies.

