Insufficient seating facilities and encroachments by shopkeepers leave little room for passengers at MGR bus stand in Madurai

December 13, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - MADURAI

Insufficient chairs and seating facilities meant for passengers being occupied by shopkeepers at MGR bus stand at Mattuthavani in Madurai leaves people to either stand or sit on the floor.

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) staff at the bus stand said the number of three-seater steel chairs placed on the bus stand premises has decreased. The ones that remain are in a damaged state.

In addition to this, concrete benchlike structures built along walls and around pillars meant for passengers are mostly occupied by shopkeepers who use them to keep their utensils and other materials.

Eateries at the bus stand spread their chairs and other materials on the platforms thus restricting free movement of people. A passenger said, “On one side they occupy the benches and when people use their chairs placed on platforms, they are asked to get up.” They also shout at passengers when they try to remove the utensils from the concrete seating arrangements to sit down, he added.

Ramya, a passenger, who was sitting on the floor with her five-year-old child, said that if one is lucky enough to find unoccupied chairs, either they will be rusted or in a damaged condition. The waiting area and feeding rooms are also not accessible most of the time, she said.

A bus conductor said the eateries have no permission to use areas other than the shop, but they place their chairs everywhere to attract customers. “During peak hours, when the passenger footfall increases, those who run the eateries do not even allow the crew to stand near their shops, leading to war of words every day,” he added.

A Corporation official must be assigned to inspect the bus stand on these things regularly. Otherwise, the chaos will only escalate. “Neither the TNSTC officials nor the police can instruct the shops on any of these matters, it is the City Corporation which should take care of these things,” he added.

A Corporation official said that the eateries are not allowed to place their chairs and tables on the pathways or platforms. “We will look into these matters and take necessary action,” the official added. Regarding lesser number of chairs for passengers, the official said, “Since renovation works are going on in the bus stand, we will add more chairs along with that work.”