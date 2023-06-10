Instruct all bus operators to halt at MKU bus stop: HC

June 10, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the authorities to give proper instructions to all bus operators, including Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, to stop the buses at Madurai Kamaraj University bus stop.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and K.K. Ramakrishnan directed the authorities to take necessary action and file an action taken report. The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by P. Nagoorkani, Associate Professor, Madurai Kamaraj University.

The petitioner complained that except town buses, mofussil buses did not stop at the university bus stop, particularly in the early hours. He said he had made a representation to the authorities. However, no action was taken in this regard. He said that several people who travel to the university were facing hardship.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court took cognisance of the representation made by the petitioner and observed that more than 3,000 students were studying in the university and almost an equal number of persons were working in the university. More than 30,000 people were residing in the villages in and around the university.

The court observed that a direction can be given to the authorities to take immediate action to redress the grievance of the people. The court posted the matter for hearing to June 23.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.