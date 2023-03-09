Instil confidence in witnesses to depose without fear or favour before court: HC

March 09, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - MADURAI

Witnesses are the eyes and ears of justice and have to be instilled confidence to depose without any fear or favour, observed Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court while disposing of a petition that sought cancellation of bail granted to suspended Inspector of Police S. Vasanthi.

Justice B. Pugalendhi said the witness protection scheme was aimed at protecting the witnesses and their family members from intimidation and threat against their lives, reputation and property. In order to ascertain as to whether the accused attempted to influence the witnesses in the case, the court issued the following directions:.

IGP (South Zone) must constitute a special team headed by an ASP or DSP to ascertain whether the accused attempted to influence the complainant or witnesses. If so, a separate case must be registered. The IGP shall also take necessary steps under the witness protection scheme.

The trial court shall conduct a fair trial and dispose of the case expeditiously.

The District Legal Services Authority must monitor the case on a monthly basis, and instil confidence in the witnesses to depose before the trial court.

In their petition, Madurai police said Vasanthi had influenced the complainant to retract his complaint and sought cancellation of her bail. Vasanthi, who was attached to Nagamalai Pudukottai police station, was booked on a complaint lodged by K. Asrath. He said that he had raised a loan of ₹10 lakh to set up a tailoring unit and needed more money. A group offered to help him get a loan.

The group came with Vasanthi to the lodge where Asrath was staying. Vasanthi picked them up for inquiry along with the ₹10 lakh Asrath had in a bag but dropped Asrath midway. When he went to the police station to inquire about the bag the next day, he was told that it contained only newspapers.

The Investigation was conducted by the DSP of DCB and the final report filed before the Judicial Magistrate. Later, the accused filed an application to quash the proceedings “as the issue was settled through compromise.” The complainant also filed an affidavit stating that it was only a money transaction which was blown out of proportion.

But the court was not inclined to entertain the application and it was dismissed as withdrawn. Thereafter, the State filed the application to cancel the bail granted to the accused on the ground that the accused had misused personal liberty granted to her and violated the conditions.