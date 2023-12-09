HamberMenu
Instead of seeking jobs engineering graduands should turn entrepreneurs: High Court Judge

December 09, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
A student receives degree certificate at the graduation day held at Velammal College of Engineering and Technology in Madurai on Saturday.

A student receives degree certificate at the graduation day held at Velammal College of Engineering and Technology in Madurai on Saturday.

Instead of seeking jobs, graduands from engineering discipline should be job givers, said High Court Judge Justice S. Srimathy here on Saturday.

Delivering the convocation address at the 11th graduation ceremony at the Velammal College of Engineering and Technology, she said that the country needed to open up more and more manufacturing facilities, which would enable to compete with developed countries in the international arena.

She emphasised the importance of education and the role played by the literates in building a society filled with knowledge.

In his presidential address, Velammal Educational Trust founder and chairman M. V. Muthuramalingam thanked the parents and the students for reposing faith in the college.

He stressed that all the students who aspired to become great in their lives should follow values like commitment, self-discipline and punctuality. Students must have a clear vision and set time limits to achieve them systematically.

Over 460 graduands received their degrees at the ceremony. College principal P. Alli welcomed the gathering. Senior principal and Velammal group of institution (Madurai Region) coordinator N. Suresh Kumar, Deans and Head of the departments and professors were present.

