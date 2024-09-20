Installation of lights, CCTV cameras in Girivalam path under progress, HC told

Palani Devasthanam Board has informed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that road laying works, installation of lights and CCTV cameras in the Girivalam path were under progress. Battery operated cars will be parked at the junction of the Girivalam path for picking up and dropping the devotees, it was submitted.

The court was hearing petitions that sought a direction to the authorities to remove encroachments along the Girivalam path of Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani in Dindigul district. Earlier, the court had appointed a committee to monitor the removal of encroachment from the Girivalam path.

Palani Municipality submitted that encroachments on the roads leading to the Palani Temple Adivaram, Sannadhi Road, Aiyampulli Road, Aruljyothi street, Adivaram Retteri Road, Kuravankaripari and Thiruavinankudi were removed.

A Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice D. Krishnakumar and Justice R. Vijayakumar directed the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Palani, to regulate and monitor the streets by installing sign boards and also not to allow any further encroachments in the areas. The court was told that the Monitoring Committee would inspect the places and file a detailed report before the court.

The court directed Palani Municipality to file a detailed report on the unauthorised constructions, deviated constructions in which applications were filed for regularisation and cases where notices have been served to occupants of unauthorised constructions. The court adjourned the hearing in the case till September 24.