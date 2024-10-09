Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon has appealed to residents of Ramanathapuram district to download TN ALERT mobile application to get details of weather forecast and other rain-related alerts as Northeast monsoon is nearing.

As rain was already pouring in many parts of the district, the app could alert people on prevailing weather pattern in their area along with weather forecasts of Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). “If people could know about the amount of rainfall received in their area, they could safeguard their belongings in case of floods or heavy rains,” the press statement said.

The app which could be downloaded from Google Play Store and App store would be available in Tamil. It also provides details of rain received in the district, satellite images, details of flood-prone areas, dos and don’ts to be followed during natural calamity, etc.

To receive emergency calls during the monsoon, a 24-hour emergency control room has been set up at the Collector office. People could use toll-free number 1077 to register their emergency and complaints regarding any natural calamity.

The app could also be used to know details of weather and rainfall in any district in the State.

