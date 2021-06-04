‘Install CCTV cameras’

TIRUNELVELI

Appealing to the public to install as many CCTV cameras in their houses and their business establishments as possible as the footages collected from these gadgets would help the police a lot in cracking the cases within no time, Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli City, N.K. Senthamarai Kannan, has assured that the law-enforcers would also chip in by fitting more number of cameras along important places with its resources.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday after assuming office, he said installation of CCTV cameras would be encouraged as it would be of helpful in cracking criminal cases and probing any traffic or law and order violations. Besides encouraging the public and the traders to install the gadgets wherever it was possible, the police would utilise its resources for the installation of more CCTV cameras at vantage points to keep tab on the anti-socials.

“Whenever we initiate legal action against the usurers on receipt of complaints, the petitioners are not able to provide us the receipts for repayment of loans with exorbitant interest rates. So, try to avoid taking loans from the usurers. If you have taken loans already, repay the loans in a proper way by transferring money online towards the interest as it will be a credible proof for us when we initiate legal action,” said Mr. Senthamarai Kannan, who started his service as Deputy Superintendent of Police, Srivaikundam in Thoothukudi district, and has served as Superintendent of Police, Tirunelveli.