‘Install CCTV cameras on Tahsildar office premises’

Madurai

Pointing out the two recent chain snatching incidents within the premises of Ilayangudi Tahsildar office in Sivaganga district, a public interest litigation petition filed before Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday sought a direction to authorities to install CCTV cameras on the office premises.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and K. Murali Shankar ordered notice in the petition filed by P. Radhakrishnan of Ilayangudi, Sivaganga district. He sought a direction to the authorities to install CCTV cameras at all vantage points in the Tahsildar office and also in government offices where they were not installed.

He said that the State government had already issued a government order making it mandatory for the installation of CCTV cameras in all public buildings. The main objective behind this was to prevent corruption and control crime. Since the CCTV cameras were not installed at the Tahsildar’s office, miscreants took advantage of the same and indulged in chain snatching, he said.

First, the gold chain of a differently abled woman was snatched within the premises of the Tahsildar’s office and within months, the gold chain of an elderly woman was snatched inside the same office premises.

The police officials are unable to identify the accused as there was no CCTV camera on the office premises.