Inspired by YouTube clippings, woman turns robber

A 32-year-old woman, S. Usharani, who robbed an elderly lady on Wednesday to overcome her loss in business was inspired by video clippings on robbery that she watched on YouTube. She is now cooling her heels behind bars.

The woman zeroed-in on her relative, A. Minyammal (70), who was living alone in Meikilarpatti.

She sported a male shirt, mask and helmet to hide her identity. After entering the house, she gagged the woman and tied her limbs before relieving her of 10 sovereigns of gold, said Usilampatti Taluk Inspector of Police, V. Mariappan, said.

However, the police got a clue after a local person identified the two-wheeler of the accused.

Upon interrogation, the woman admitted to the crime and was arrested.