Inspector suspended

Staff Reporter
August 26, 2022 20:47 IST

DINDIGUL

An Inspector of Police attached to the Chatrapatti police station was suspended on Thursday for allegedly favouring culprits in a murder case in Palani.

According to the police, the deceased was idenfitfied as .

Inspector Lakshmi Prabha, who investigated a case of murder of R. Omanthooran, 49, of Chatrapatti in Palani on February 27, booked his 17-year-old son for the crime.

But Rangasamy, father of the victim, lodged a complaint with the Inspector General of Police (South Zone) five months ago, expressing his dissatisfaction with the investigation.

A Special Investigation Team, led by Palani All Women Police Station Inspector Kavitha, was formed to re-investigate the case. The team arrested four other persons including the wife of the victim and remanded them to judicial custody on Thursday. It came to light that Ms. Prabha has helped the remaining accused to be let off the hook.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Dindigul Range) Rupesh Kumar Meena ordered the suspension of Ms Prabha as per the report of the SIT.

