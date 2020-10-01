Inspector suspended

MADURAI

01 October 2020 20:37 IST

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Madurai Range) S. Rajendiran on Wednesday ordered suspension of Parameswari, an Inspector in Madurai rural district, for alleged connivance with those involved in sand smuggling. Parameswari, who was Inspector of Police, Tirumangalam Town, was asked to report to the District Police Office for enquiry in the last three days, a source said.

