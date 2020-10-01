Madurai

Inspector suspended

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Madurai Range) S. Rajendiran on Wednesday ordered suspension of Parameswari, an Inspector in Madurai rural district, for alleged connivance with those involved in sand smuggling. Parameswari, who was Inspector of Police, Tirumangalam Town, was asked to report to the District Police Office for enquiry in the last three days, a source said.

