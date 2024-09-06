Inspector shifted, policeman suspended in Dindigul

Following a video, which went viral in the social media, the Dindigul district police conducted an inquiry into the issue on Friday.

According to a press release, Mohamed Nasrudeen had lodged a complaint with the Dindigul Taluk police on Thursday that his two milch animals were missing.

It is said that the complainant’s son Mohamed Hussain, who had accompanied, took a video of the inquiry from his mobile phone. Objecting to this, the Inspector is said to have asked to refrain from recording.

In the meantime, a policeman (driver of the Inspector) had allegedly manhandled the complainant’s son, which went viral in the social media.

The press release said that the Superintendent of Police conducted an inquiry and recommended for transfer of the Inspector of Police, Dindigul Taluk police station, and ordered suspension of the policeman.

A departmental inquiry has also been ordered against the Inspector of Police, the release added.

