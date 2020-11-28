Inspector placed under suspension

Inspector of Police, Chekkanoorani, Anitha, was placed under suspension after she was arrested on bribery charge on Thursday night.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Madurai Range), S. Rajendiran, ordered her suspension on Friday.

The Inspector was arrested after she was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting ₹ 30,000 bribe money from one Nallathambi for dropping two names from the chargesheet in a 2017 hurt case. The order was served to her in jail on Saturday.

Man robbed of mobile, two-wheeler

Madurai Three unidentified persons robbed M. Sundaramahalingam (28) of Vadipatti of a mobile phone and a two-wheeler on Samayanallur to Thenur Main Road on Friday afternoon.

The police said that when the victim stopped the bike to attend call of nature, the accused came there robbed the valuables and fled from scene. Samayanallur police are investigating.