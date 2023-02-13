ADVERTISEMENT

Inspector placed under suspension for mishandling case

February 13, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Dindigul Range) Abhinav Kumar on Monday, issued an order suspending the Inspector of Ammainaickanur Police Station as she allegedly mishandled a sensitive case.

A video showing Inspector Shanmuga Lakshmi just watching one Pandi, who had consumed poison, falling unconscious on the police station premises went viral on social media.

The video clip also showed other police personnel attached to the station, except the officer who was videographing the incident, taking no steps to help the man medically. The incident occurred on February 9.

Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran said the man had personal and land disputes with a manager of a land, which he had been enjoying for years.

“He had come to the police station after consuming poison. The delay in taking him to a hospital and negligence in handling the case led to his death the next day,” he said, adding disciplinary action would be taken against the Inspector.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

