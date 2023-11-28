Inspector of Police placed under suspension in Dindigul

November 28, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - DINDIGUL

An Inspector of Police, Ulaganathan, was suspended on charges of dereliction of duty by the DIG of Police (Dindigul Range) Abinav Kumar.

Police said on Tuesday that following a High Court order, which had quashed the Goondas Act detention, the police officer was suspended.

It is said that one Asik Mohamed was arrested in connection with the murder of ‘Pattarai’ Saravanan in Dindigul a few months ago. The police had detained Asik under Goondas Act. However, the accused had challenged his detention under Goondas Act in the High Court which quashed the order.

After an internal probe, the Inspector was placed under suspension.

