Inspector of Police arrested on graft charge

June 15, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Aruppukottai

The Hindu Bureau

Inspector of Police Ramnarayanan has been charged with demanding and accepting ₹5,000 as bribe from G. Senthur Selvam of Thachanendal for grant of police permission to conduct a temple festival..

He was arrested on Wednesday and sent to judicial custody.

According to sources, Selvam and his relatives on Tuesday approached Ramnarayanan, who was Inspector of Narikudi Police Station, for permission to conduct a temple festival and install a public address system.

The Inspector asked them to come to Tiruchuli Court and demanded ₹5,000 to give permission.

Based on Selvam’s complaint, Additional Superintendent of Police, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption unit of Virudhunagar dsitrict, K. Ramachandran laid a trap and caught the Inspector red-handed.

