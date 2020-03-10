Inspector, Head Constable booked

The Sattur Town Police have booked three persons, including an Inspector Venkatachalapathy and woman head constable Ganapathy, for attempting to produce a man to impersonate his cousin, who was accused of drunken driving before a Judicial Magistrate Court here on Monday.

They said that the police booked Marisamy on the charge of riding a motorbike under the influence of alcohol during a vehicle check on Saturday night. Marisamy, who was employed with the Indian Army and came on vacation, was on his way to Sattur railway station for returning to duty when he was caught. Subsequently, he boarded the train and left Sattur.

When the drunken driving case was taken up by the Judicial Magistrate Court I on Monday, the Inspector and Head Constable produced Saravanan, Marisamy’s cousin, in his absence, before the court. When he signed the documents, the Magistrate noticed striking differences between signatures of Marisamy and Saravanan in the case documents.

After it was found that Saravanan was impersonating Marisamy, the Magistrate M. Shunmugavel Raja ordered booking of cases against all the three for criminal conspiracy and impersonation.

The police arrested Saravanan and produced him before the court on Tuesday. The Magistrate released him on personal bail.