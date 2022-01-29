Madurai

Inspector gets medal

Inspector of Police K. Mariappan, Special Branch - CID of Police, Ramanathapuram district has been selected for ‘Asadaran Aasuchana Kusalata Padak - 2021 medal. According to a press release, he has been selected by the Home Ministry in recognition of his service.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 29, 2022 7:56:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/inspector-gets-medal/article38345602.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY