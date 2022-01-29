Inspector of Police K. Mariappan, Special Branch - CID of Police, Ramanathapuram district has been selected for ‘Asadaran Aasuchana Kusalata Padak - 2021 medal. According to a press release, he has been selected by the Home Ministry in recognition of his service.
Inspector gets medal
Special Correspondent
RAMANATHAPURAM,
January 29, 2022 19:55 IST
Special Correspondent
RAMANATHAPURAM,
January 29, 2022 19:55 IST
