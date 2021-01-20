Inspector dies of cardiac arrest

MADURAI

20 January 2021 22:00 IST

Dinakaran, Inspector of Elumalai police station, died of cardiac arrest in his official quarters in Elumalai on Wednesday evening. The 50-year-old police officer is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

The police said that Dinakaran, who was staying alone in the quarters, was getting ready for his evening rounds when he collapsed.

His driver alerted others and Dinakaran was rushed to a private hospital, from where he was referred to Usilampatti Government Hospital.

When he was brought to the hospital in Usilampatti, the doctors declared him brought dead.

His body has been taken to his native place in Theni district.