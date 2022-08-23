Inspector attempts to end life

Special Correspondent
August 23, 2022 20:10 IST

TENKASI

A police inspector allegedly attempted to end her life.

Sources said Shanthakumari, 46, Inspector of All Women Police Station, Alangulam, who joined duty here three months ago, was reportedly under stress as her subordinates did not ‘cooperate’ with her. As they did not execute her directions, she had to face the wrath of her higher-ups.

Upset over this, she tried to end her life on Monday night and swooned. She was taken to a private hospital in Alangulam and then she was admitted in a private hospital in Tirunelveli Junction for treatment.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling State’s health helpline 104 or Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

