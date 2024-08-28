A surprise inspection of eggs distributed to schools under noon meals scheme by Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan revealed that they were smaller in size and their weight did not conform to the standards prescribed by the Government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the incident, the Collector has written to Commissioner, Department of Social Welfare, seeking cancellation of the contract of the firm supplying eggs to the district.

In his letter, dated August 27, the Collector said that the Personal Assistant (noon meals) to the Collector, during an inspection in Sivakasi Union on July 18, found that the eggs supplied to the noon meals centres in the school were smaller in size and were underweight.

ADVERTISEMENT

An official explained that the average weight of 10 eggs should be in the range of 460 grams to 525 grams.

The district administration had then recommended to the Government suspension of supply of eggs by Sastikumar Poultry Firm of Namkkal for three months.

The administration had sought supply of eggs through some other contractor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, during an inspection of eggs at Chinnakollapatti panchayat in Sattur union on August 27, the officials found that the eggs supplied from August 27 to 30 were also smaller in size.

“The weight of 10 eggs was only 390.70 grams, much below than the prescribed weight,” the official said.

The Block Development Officer was asked to return those eggs to the contractor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Collector has asked the State Government to cancel the contract of the egg supplier.

While the official claimed that the noon meals organisers had been supplied with weighing machines to weigh the eggs, a representative of the noon meals workers refuted it.

“The eggs are supplied to us on two days a week for distribution to students for five days a week. We are authorised only to count the number of eggs. We can complain to the Block Development Officer or Deputy BDO if the eggs were of smaller size,” the representative said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The organisers do a simple test of putting the eggs to be used on the particular day in a bucket of water before starting cooking.

“Those eggs that float are considered rotten and are not used for cooking. Whenever, the number of rotten eggs goes beyond five, we complain to the officials and seek replacement. Otherwise, we cannot give eggs to all the registered students,” she said.

Only the BDOs, Deputy BDOs and officials above them are authorised to check the weight of the eggs, she added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.