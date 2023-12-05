ADVERTISEMENT

Inspections carried out for dengue prevention

December 05, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth inspecting a house at Avaniapuram in Madurai on Tuesday.

Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth and Corporation Commissioner L. Madhubalan inspected areas under wards 80 and 100 in Madurai in order to ascertain the steps being taken for dengue prevention.

The residents of Muniyandi Koil in Avaniapuram and Villapuram were advised various steps to be taken. They were told to keep the premises clean and hygienic and not allow waterlogging.

Awareness was also created on the importance of fogging to prevent dengue. The residents were told not to dump waste and garbage in the open.

The Mayor and the Corporation Commissioner inspected the renovation works being carried out at Angammal tank. They also inspected a Primary Health Centre in Avaniapuram and the jallikattu arena in the area.

Later, they inspected the Integrated Child Development Services Centre and road repair works undertaken in Jaihindpuram. Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan and City Health Officer Vinoth Kumar were present during the inspection.

