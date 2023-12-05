HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Inspections carried out for dengue prevention

December 05, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth inspecting a house at Avaniapuram in Madurai on Tuesday.

Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth inspecting a house at Avaniapuram in Madurai on Tuesday.

Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth and Corporation Commissioner L. Madhubalan inspected areas under wards 80 and 100 in Madurai in order to ascertain the steps being taken for dengue prevention.

The residents of Muniyandi Koil in Avaniapuram and Villapuram were advised various steps to be taken. They were told to keep the premises clean and hygienic and not allow waterlogging.

Awareness was also created on the importance of fogging to prevent dengue. The residents were told not to dump waste and garbage in the open.

The Mayor and the Corporation Commissioner inspected the renovation works being carried out at Angammal tank. They also inspected a Primary Health Centre in Avaniapuram and the jallikattu arena in the area.

Later, they inspected the Integrated Child Development Services Centre and road repair works undertaken in Jaihindpuram. Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan and City Health Officer Vinoth Kumar were present during the inspection.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.