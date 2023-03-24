ADVERTISEMENT

Inspection train hits two people

March 24, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau

A 50-year-old woman identified as Lakshmi wife of Kannisami of Ganesapuram was fatally knocked down by an inspection train between Madurai and Bodinayakkanur stretch on Thursday.

Railway police said the woman had allegedly crossed the track opposite the NRT Hospital on the Madurai Road. The Railway administration had adequately cautioned and appealed to the public to beware of the movement of the inspection train on the stretch, the police added.

However, the victim while attempting to cross, was thrown off and in the impact, she had died. Further investigation is on.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US